Knitted poppies will decorate Portsmouth’s Guildhall for Remembrance Day thanks to ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​team of purlers 

THOUSANDS of poppies have been knitted and crocheted for a display as part of a thank you to those who gave their lives in the First World War.

Members at The Royal British Legion Club in Fratton and residents have been busy with their knitting needles and crotchet hooks to create wreaths and pillar wraps to decorate Guildhall Square in the week running up to Armistice Day.

From left, Sue Murr, Maz Abbott and Sue Gillingham with a thank you to those who gave their lives Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Maz Abbott, who is relatively new to crocheting, said: ‘I wanted to take part because I really wanted to do something to say thank you to all those who gave their lives for us.

‘It has been a real community effort and a truly lovely thing to be involved with.’

The group have also made a sign decorated with poppies that will be kept at the club in Lucknow Street.

Noreen Stoat from the group said: ‘We have been completely overwhelmed by the number of people who have spent their time to make these beautiful poppies and there are thousands.

‘We wanted to decorate the balustrades in Guildhall Square as a gentleman did last year but only had enough poppies to decorate one section but we have been sent so many including ones from as far as New Zealand.’

The group has been attaching the thousands of poppies to trellises and wires.

Noreen added: ‘The ladies have all worked really hard to make sure the poppies are secure and will stay in place even if it rains and I can’t wait to see how it all looks.’

It comes as part of a national ‘Thank You’ campaign by The Royal British Legion.

During the last 100 days of the centenary from August 8 to November 11, the Legion has invited the British public from all cultures and faiths, community groups, schools, companies and sports clubs to express their gratitude to those who gave themselves to the war and its aftermath, and rebuilt a better nation from its darkest hour.

Sarah Ferris is the organisation’s community fundraiser for South Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

She said: ‘As part of this year’s movement we want people to find their own personal way of saying thank you to those involved in World War 1.

‘This project has brought together this community in order to thank another community of people which is truly lovely.’

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place on Sunday November 11 from 10.30am until 12.30pm.