Leaked footage shows moment F-35 jet crashes during take-off from HMS Queen Elizabeth
LEAKED video footage circulating social media has shown the moment a £100m F-35 stealth jet crashed into the Mediterranean sea.
The images show the incident, which was reported to happen on November 17, as the jet took off from HMS Queen Elizabeth.
A pilot can be seen ejecting from the craft before the crash.
The jet would have been loaded with top-secret radar, sensors and other technology.
It comes after the crash was reported last week with investigators believing a rain cover was sucked into the F-35’s engine, causing the pilot to eject upon take off.
The pilot was safely rescued and was taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up in Greece.
It is the first time any of the UK's fleet of 24 F-35 jets have crashed and the first crash for the aircraft carrier.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently on her way home to Portsmouth.