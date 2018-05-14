Learn about the bouncing bomb with film screening

Have your say

A FILM screening will re-tell the story of one of the Second World War’s most poignant technical developments.

No 6 Cinema in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is inviting movie lovers to watch The Dam Busters on Thursday night.

Released in 1955, the black-and-white, Oscar-nominated picture illustrates how Britain attacked Germany’s dams using an innovative ‘bouncing bomb’ technique.

And as well as watching the movie, visitors will enjoy a live screening from the Royal Albert Hall, in London, where families of crew members will mark the 75th anniversary of the attack.

The spectacle from the capital, set to be hosted by renowned historian Dan Snow, will also feature a real-time, on-stage ‘bouncing bomb’ experiment.

James Daly, from Portsmouth’s newly-refurbished D-Day Museum, has described The Dam Busters as ‘exciting’ ahead of the showing.

The event will start at 7pm on May 17 and tickets are available at no6cinema.co.uk