Lucky teens given an exclusive tour of HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth

DOZENS of teenagers are today being given a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Britain’s biggest warship.

Almost 100 youngsters from the Combined Cadet Force are getting an exclusive tour of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The 65,000-tonne behemoth – the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy – is currently alongside in her base port of Portsmouth.

The cadets, all aged between 14 and 18, were given a briefing earlier this morning at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth.

A message on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official Twitter account this morning said: ‘Looking forward to showing nearly 100 @CCFcadets around @HMSQnlz today. With a 50 year life span to this ship, there may well be a future CO sat here amongst these 14-18 year olds!’

Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth earlier this year after successfully completing helicopter flight trials in the Atlantic.

The mighty £3.1bn warship spent a month at sea with her crew being put through their paces.

Hundreds of successful flights and landings were made on the ship’s giant flight deck.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is now gearing up to take on the final phase of flight trials with the F-35b Lightning II, the world’s most advanced stealth jet.

These are expected to take place in October off the east coast of America.

The aircraft carrier was commissioned into service in December during a ceremony attended by the Queen.