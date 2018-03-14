Mary Rose named as one of England’s most important historic monuments

The Mary Rose, which sunk more than 450 years ago in the Solent, has been named as one of the most important slices of English history.

Henry VIII’s flagship, star of the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth, has today been named in the top 10 of the nation’s most important historic monuments.

Chosen by a team of history experts and judges, the world-renowned wreck is part of Historic England’s campaign, ‘A History of England In 100 Places’.

Renowned historian Mary Beard judged the ‘Loss & Destruction’ category from a long list of public nominations.

Some of the places she has chosen have witnessed devastating events, with each having an important story to tell about our past, present and even the future of English society.

Speaking of the campaign, Mary said: ‘It has been a pleasure, but also very hard and sometimes distressing to select 10 places out of the nominations in this category. It has reminded me how important it is to remember and to memorialise tragedy.’

The wreck site of the African ship SS Mendi, 11.3 nautical miles off the Isle of Wight, also made the top 10.

Others to feature on the list include: the Hillsborough Football Stadium, in Sheffield, where 96 people died during an FA Cup semi-final match in 1989; The Monument, in Pudding Lane, London; the ruins of Whitby Abbey, in north Yorkshire; and The Crystal Palace, in Crystal Palace, London.