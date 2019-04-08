Meet the woman receiving an international award for her vital role in Portsmouth’s D-Day operation

A PENSIONER who played a crucial role in the D-Day landings says she is ‘overwhelmed’ to be receiving a top honour from the French government.

Marie Scott was only 17 years old when she worked as a switchboard operator at D-Day’s communications headquarters at Fort Southwick in Portsmouth.

Her work involved listening to and collating messages for Operation Overlord, before passing them on to Field Marshall Montgomery and General Eisenhower.

Now, at 92, she is to be presented with the Legion d'honneur – the highest French honour for military or civil accomplishments.

As part of the D-Day 75 commemorations in June, Ms Scott will travel to Normandy with 30 veterans from the Second World War, receiving the decoration at the Memorial Pegasus Museum on June 5.

Ms Scott, from New Malden in south-west London, said: ‘I am truly overwhelmed to receive the Legion of Honour for the part we played in the D-Day landings.

‘Very few women have received this medal and it is a true honour.

‘Being officially presented with the medal at the Pegasus Museum on June 5 surrounded by a group of World War Two veterans will be a very moving experience.’

Ms Scott will travel to Normandy with the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, which arranges trips for former armed forces personnel.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: ‘Working on the switchboard in Fort Southwick, Marie would pass messages from the continent to the leaders of Operation Overlord, General Eisenhower and Field Marshall Montgomery.

‘One of her most vivid memories is that when the beaches transmitted she could hear the gunfire.’