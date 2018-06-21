Memory of Gosport man Ollie Hall to help Syrian orphans and villagers abused by Islamic State

ORPHANS abused by Islamic extremists and needy people in a ravaged Syrian village are to be given a boost thanks to the legacy of brave freedom fighter Ollie Hall, The News can reveal.

Mr Hall, of Gosport, was killed when he stepped on a booby trap bomb while trying to make a house safe for a Syrian family in November.

Jane Lyndon, mother of Ollie Hall who was killed in Syria. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

After the tragedy, a fundraiser was set up to support the Yazidi orphanage and pay for a new well for the bombed-out village of Nashowa which has no water supply.

And the effort has been hailed a success after it raised £1,450 – enough money to pay for the new well and to help the orphanage.

Mr Hall’s mother, Jane Lyndon, said: ‘In his legacy, not only has he saved a few people he has saved a whole village.’

Mrs Lyndon said the idea had came from one of Ollie’s comrades in Syria, who said the pair had discussed staying on in the country to help refugees before Mr Hall died.

Ollie Hall

The new water supply is to be named Ollie’s Well and will be a vital lifeline for those living in the small village for generations to come.

Mrs Lyndon added she never knew her son was planning to head to Syria and said she was left ‘devastated’ when he eventually called her from the Middle East.

But speaking after the conclusion of his inquest yesterday, she said: ‘We’re so proud of Ollie. I wish he’d never have gone but we’re proud of what he did.’

The family have since praised the support of police and the Kurdish community.