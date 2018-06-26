Mental health plea goes out to veterans

Have your say

VETERANS are being reminded that it’s ‘okay’ to talk about mental health and that help is available on the NHS.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which covers parts of Hampshire, issued the advice.

It comes just days before Saturday’s Armed Forces Day event, which is aimed at celebrating the contribution of the nation’s military.

All those concerned about their mental health are being urged to approach their GP or talk to a loved one.

Veterans in need of support can find information at sussexpartnership.nhs.uk/veterans