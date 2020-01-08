Military helicopters from Hampshire braced to fly to Middle East after Iranian missile strike in Iraq

Have your say

HEAVY-LIFT military helicopters from Hampshire are to be flown within range of Baghdad as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Britain is set to double the number of Chinook helicopters in the region, which could be used to evacuate British personnel, it has been reported today .

An RAF Chinook landing on Browndown Beach, Gosport, during a military exercise. Photo: LPhot Joel Rouse

Up to five of the RAF’s fleet of 60 Chinooks are expected to be dispatched within days from Hampshire-based airfield, RAF Odiham.

They will join the four that are already stationed in Arbil, in north Iraq, The Times has claimed.

The news comes just hours after Iran launched a revenge attack against America, firing a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles at two military bases housing US and UK troops.

It followed the American assassination of Iran’s most senior general, Qassem Soleimani, on Friday.

No casualties have been reported by US and UK forces, despite Iranian state TV claiming ‘at least 80 terrorist US soldiers’ had been killed in the strike.

American President Donald Trump tweeted ‘All is well!’ shortly after the missile attacks, adding ‘So far, so good’ regarding casualties.

Moments earlier, Iran's foreign minister tweeted that Tehran had taken and ‘concluded proportionate measures in self-defence’, adding that Tehran did ‘not seek escalation’ but would defend itself against further aggression.

In Tehran, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the missile strike on the US bases in Iraq a ‘slap in the face’ of the Americans, adding that military retaliation is not sufficient.

‘The corrupt presence of the US in the region should come to end,’ he said.

Britain has condemned the attack and appealed for an ‘urgent de-escalation’ from all sides.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said a war in the Middle East would only benefit the so-called Islamic State – also known as Daesh – and urged Iran not to respond further.

He added: ‘We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition – including British – forces.

‘We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles.

‘We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation.

‘A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh and other terrorist groups.’

There are 1,400 British military and civilian personnel in Iraq to support the fight against Isis.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said helicopters and warships had been placed ‘on standby to assist if the need arises’,

Among those on alert includes Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Defender, and forward-deployed frigate HMS Montrose.