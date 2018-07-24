Military personnel granted long overdue pay rise  

ARMED forces personnel are to be given a bump in their wages, the defence secretary confirmed yesterday

aUK military personnel will get a two per cent salary boost, receiving it in their September pay packets, backdated to April 1.

A one-off 0.9 per cent payment will also be made to bring salaries in line with the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body's 2018-19 recommendation of 2.9 per cent.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the rise, saying it was ‘long overdue’. But he was concerned about when troops would receive the one-off payment of 0.9 per cent,

Currently inflation is at 2.4 per cent, meaning the annual pay rise for the armed forces is still below this rate.