Military personnel granted long overdue pay rise  

The pay rise will come into effect in September. Pictured are sailors from HMS Collingwood during the naval base's ceremonial divisions event last week. Photo: Keith Woodland
ARMED forces personnel are to be given a bump in their wages, the defence secretary confirmed yesterday

aUK military personnel will get a two per cent salary boost, receiving it in their September pay packets, backdated to April 1.

A one-off 0.9 per cent payment will also be made to bring salaries in line with the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body's 2018-19 recommendation of 2.9 per cent.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the rise, saying it was ‘long overdue’. But he was concerned about when troops would receive the one-off payment of 0.9 per cent,

Currently inflation is at 2.4 per cent, meaning the annual pay rise for the armed forces is still below this rate.