Missing Chichester veteran with PTSD is found safe and well by police

Have your say

POLICE have found a veteran after a major search was launched last night.

Ralph Baker, who suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) disappeared from his home in Lakeside, Chichester, yesterday evening.

Concerns were immediately raised for his safety, with a search party sent out to find him.

About 30 people from the Southsea-based armed forces cause All Call Signs deployed to the South Downs, near Goodwood.

Officers from Sussex Police were also called into action.

Mr Baker was found by Sussex Police, All Call Signs announced shortly after sending out an appeal for volunteers to help.

In a statement on Facebook page, the Daniel Arnold and Stephen James – co-founders of All Call Signs – wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone who helped by sharing or forming ground search teams.

‘A massive well done to police and existing search assets who led a comprehensive and successful recovery.’