MP demands more must be done for forces mental health

MORE must be done to address the mental health of armed forces personnel, a city MP has said.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, has called on the government to improve its mental healthcare offering for members of the armed forces.

Mr Morgan said the government must take a trio of priorities, including understanding the ‘scale of the need’, ‘improving waiting times’ and providing ‘appropriate care’ for personnel with the ‘most complex’ mental health issues.

His call for change comes amid Mental Health Awareness Week.

In a statement, Mr Morgan said: ‘It is vital our armed forces personnel get appropriate mental health care.’