MP meets with Sailor Society

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has met with a seafarers’ charity ahead of its bicentennial celebrations.

The Sailor Society, which was established on March 18, 1818, is a charity that works in ports across the world to help seafarers and their families.

Currently, the charity is operational in more than 100 countries around the world.

With the charity currently based across the county in Southampton, Ms Dinenage met with Sailor Society representatives Jon Foster and Melanie Warman, to discuss what the charity does to support sailors and their families.

The MP said: ‘I was really impressed by the work of the Sailor Society – something that will resonate with Gosport as a naval town.

‘It was moving to hear stories where the Society has made a difference; such as connecting a sailor to his family to give him the wonderful news that he had become a father.

‘I look forward to working with the Sailor Society in the future and celebrating their 200th birthday in March.’

The charity has recently launched its own brand of coffee to help support its ongoing work with sailors.

For more information about the Sailor Society, people can visit sailors-society.org.