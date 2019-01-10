MPs consider holding an inquiry into Gatwick and Heathrow airport drones drama

THE government is bring urged to provide an adequate contingency plan in the wake of the issues faced by drones flying at Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Parliament’s Defence Select Committee has put pressure on defence secretary Gavin Williamson to explain what lessons have been learned after drones put a halt to flights from both airports.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled from Gatwick Airport last month after reports of drone sightings.

An inquiry could now be on the horizon, with the select committee saying it shares the concerns of the general public.

In a letter to Mr Williamson, chair of the Defence Select Committee Dr Julian Lewis MP said: ‘We would be grateful if you could clarify whether your department had an adequate contingency plan for unauthorized, and potentially threatening, drone activity at the UK’s civilian airports.

‘The committee is considering whether to conduct formal hearings on this matter of considerable public interest, and your early response will help our deliberations.’