MPs hunt for military families who have experienced mental health issues 

A GROUP of MPs have appealed for veterans to help them drill down into the scale of mental health woes plaguing the military.

The defence committee is today launching its new probe examining the provision of care within the armed forces.

And as part of the study, the cross-party team of politicians have appealed for veterans, current service personnel and families to tell their stories.

The information will use to address a series of key questions which include: to what extent are charities covering any gaps in government mental health care facilities, whether GPs and NHS staff were ‘sufficiently aware’ of the needs of veterans and if veterans received the mental health care and support they need quickly once they seek help.

The committee will also be looking at what sort of support families receive. A statement by the group said: ‘The committee is particularly keen to hear from both current and former servicemen and women and their families on their experiences, both good and bad, of seeking and receiving mental health care.’

Written submissions for this inquiry should be submitted via the inquiry page on the defence committee website. Response must be no more than 3,000 words.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 31.