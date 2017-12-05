Mum of Gosport man Ollie Hall pays tribute after son’s death in Syria

THE mother of a Gosport man who died while clearing mines in Syria has said she pleaded with her son to come home.

Ollie Hall, 23, was killed last week after travelling to the war-torn country to fight Islamic State.

His mother Jane Lyndon told the BBC he was a ‘fun loving, cheeky, mischievous boy, who grew up to be a courageous and handsome man.’

Mr Hall, who studied at Bay House School in Gosport, had been fighting alongside the Kurdish-led armed group YTG since he arrived in Syria in August.

Ms Lyndon told the broadcaster she had no idea her son was planning to travel to Syria, and tried to encourage him to come back when she found out.

She said: ‘He stated he was an adult and he had finally found his purpose in life and was making an impact on the world.

‘I would never want another family to go through this but at the same time Ollie is my hero, I am so proud of my son and miss him greatly.’