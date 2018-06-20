Museum looking for people with tattoos

TATTOO tales are being sought from military personnel and veterans by a museum to bolster a new exhibition.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) is looking for people to come forward and show off their skin art.

The aim is to see if traditional symbols like anchors, swallows and more are still in use.

Joanne Valentine, of the NMRN, wants people to send in pictures of their tattoos, adding: ‘It doesn’t matter how long ago the tattoo was made. We would love to hear why they got their tattoos.’

To help, email tattoo@nmrn.org.uk. The tattoo display opens on June 30 at the historic dockyard.