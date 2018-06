Have your say

A NEW attraction has been acquired by the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy – which is based in Portsmouth – has teamed up with Buckler’s Hard Maritime Museum.

Buckler’s Hard, which is based in the New Forest, is now part of the national museum’s affiliation network.

The attraction helps to highlight the invaluable role Buckler’s Hard played in Britain’s shipbuilding industry in the 18th and 19th centuries.