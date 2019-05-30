Naval base in Fareham exhibits to defence chiefs from around the world

A ROYAL Navy base in Fareham has shown off its state-of-the-art training facilities to defence attaches from around the world.

HMS Collingwood welcomed 31 foreign defence attaches, including captains and rear-admirals from Algeria, Brazil, and China, as well as landlocked countries Switzerland and Malawi.

The visit was part of the MoD Foreign Liaison Staff annual visits programme, following visits made to BRNC Dartmouth and HMS Raleigh

The guests were given a tour of the Endeavour Building to experience the state-of-the-art Bridge Simulator, which trains Navigation Officers to pilot various types of craft in challenging conditions.

Captain Wolter Sillevis Smitt, the Netherlands Defence and Naval Attaché, said: ‘We have all had a very good impression of the excellent facilities you have here.

‘They are all highly organised and we noticed the students here are well taken care of and seem to feel at home.

‘Thank you to you and all your staff who made our visit so interesting and enjoyable.’