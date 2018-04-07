Naval base steps in to support charities over Easter season

STAFF at HMS Collingwood in Fareham have shown their generosity by donating hundreds of Easter eggs to charities in the region.

The naval base has been collecting Easter eggs for a number of weeks, finishing up with 291 eggs, as well as £115 in cash.

These eggs have now been spread across three charities – the Gosport Food Bank, Rowan’s Hospice and the Rainbow Centre in Fareham, which also received the £115.

The Rainbow Centre runs services and activities for children and adults with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, strokes and Parkinson’s disease.

The eggs donated to Rowan’s Hospice are in support of the charity’s Meerkat project – which gives a helping hand to children experiencing close family bereavement.

The Gosport Food Bank also redistributed the Easter eggs it received to children in the surrounding area.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Ware and his wife, Katy, co-owner of Ruby Funerals, together with her business partner Michelle Peskett decided to collect the Easter eggs at both HMS Collingwood and at their local funeral homes.

Lt Cdr Ware has thanked everyone for their support of the campaign.

He said: ‘I would like to publicly thank everyone in HMS Collingwood for the generosity they showed in donating Easter eggs for the appeal and particularly Kathy in ‘Aggie Weston’s’ for the support through the now legendary Bacon Butty sales.

‘All bacon munched and monies paid went to a very good cause.’