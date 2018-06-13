Naval base volunteers help give schools a complete makeover

Have your say

VOLUNTEERS from HMS Sultan visited two schools in Stubbington to help renovate the outside area.

Sailors from the naval base spent several days at Crofton Hammond Infant and Junior schools, helping to improve the outdoor appearance of the schools.

The team helped with clearing away overgrown vegetation from courtyards and around the perimeters, repotting plants, planting flower beds made out of sleepers and painting rails and a gazebo.

Engineering technician Matt Dunne said: ‘We’ve all enjoyed volunteering at the schools.

‘The teachers have all said what a good job we’ve done and how they would never have been able to get the jobs done.

‘The activity has been good for teambuilding and it’s good for the children to see the navy out doing something positive within the local community.’

Crofton Hammond Infant School headteacher Jacky Halton says that many of the children have been inspired by the naval visit.

She said: ‘The young people who came to work at our school left a very positive impression.

‘They undertook a huge number of tasks and gave the school a massive lift.

‘They were a pleasure to have around and were at all times courteous, respectful and friendly.

‘We loved the way they interacted with the children.

‘I had several children who talked to me about them – and then went on to say that they would like to be in the Royal Navy when they grew up.’