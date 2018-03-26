Naval chief says final farewell to Portsmouth

Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock talking to AB (Seaman Specialist) Chris Mackins. Picture: LPhot Louise George
THE Second Sea Lord of the Royal Navy has said goodbye to the navy for the last time.

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Sir Jonathan Woodcock left Portsmouth Naval Base for good earlier today, in what he has described as a ‘moving’ experience.

The navy’s ships were alongside the Second Sea Lord as pulled out of Portsmouth Harbour.

Tweeting about the experience, Sir Jonathan Woodcock said: ‘Very moving to say goodbye to the HQ and then to be waved off by the ships alongside in Portsmouth.

‘I have been humbled by my experiences as Second Sea Lord and by our amazing people.’