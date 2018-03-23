Naval ratings earn gongs for fisheries ship

A FISHERY protection ship has been handed several awards.

Crew of HMS Mersey accepted the three awards from The Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Pictured is (L-R) Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock presenting the Desmond Wettern award to Navigating Officer Lieutenant Greg Padden

The navy said they were in recognition of the hard work and professionalism shown by the ship’s company throughout 2017.

Navigating officer Lieutenant Greg Padden was given the Desmond Wettern Media Prize from Lady Woodcock, as the ship had the best media coverage out of the three fishery protection vessels.

Able Seaman Ryan Flynn and Able Seaman Christopher Mackins received the Fleet Seamanship Prize for the warfare department’s excellence in the year.

Chief Petty Officer Jason McKlemurry and Petty Officer Mike Laycock won the Fleet Engineering Excellence Award.

Pictured (L-R) AB (Seaman Specialists) Chris Mackins and Benjamin Wood

The ship’s commanding officer Lieutenant Commander George Storton said it was a ‘great day’ to receive awards that gave recognition for his team.

He said: ‘(It) is a great day for HMS Mersey to receive these awards from the Second Sea Lord in fantastic recognition of the teamwork that is involved in keeping a warship at sea.

‘HMS Mersey has had a very productive year that has been delivered through the hard work and dedication of the ship’s company – the team are exceptionally proud of their achievements.’