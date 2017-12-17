Naval staff take part in a reindeer rodeo

NAVAL personnel across HMS Collingwood got in to the Christmas spirit with the annual It’s A Knockout tournament, with nearly 200 people taking part in a series of festive themed challenges.

These challenges included carrying presents along an inflatable runway wearing a bungee harness and Reindeer Rodeo.

Leading Physical Trainer Jack Basher, who has only recently joined HMS Collingwood, organised the event. He said: ‘It was a pleasure to organise the Christmas It’s A Knockout. As my first event, it was a fantastic competition with an outstanding turnout from the ship’s company.’