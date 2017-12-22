Navy base’s Nativity show proves a ‘sweet’ success

Have your say

THE NATIVITY story was given a sweet twist as sailors took to the stage to perform a Christmas show.

Staff and trainees from HMS Sultan rallied to join the Gosport navy base’s annual carol service.

Christmas dinner is served at HMS Sultan

And this year’s festive bonanza was given a surreal theme based on the humble chocolate bar.

During the retelling of the Nativity story of Jesus’s birth, puns featuring well-known chocolate bars were included.

From the three wise men following a ‘Starbar’ to them presenting their ‘Bounty’ of gifts to Jesus, more than a dozen different sweets made an appearance.

An HMS Sultan spokesman said: ‘It was just a way of making an important story, that a lot of people have heard before, stand out that little bit more.’

Musical accompaniment for the carol singers

During the service, HMS Sultan’s Volunteer Band performed carols.

Sporting prizes and colours were presented to those who had completed a 100-mile or 500-miles challenge. Later, trainees were served Christmas Dinner by Captain Peter Towell, the base’s commanding officer, and the establishment’s team of senior officers.