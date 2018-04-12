Navy boosts presence around North Korea

A ROYAL Navy warship, ladden with Commandos, is sailing to North Korea to police UN sanctions.

HMS Albion will monitor key trading routes in north-east Asia that is funding North Korea’s nuclear programme.

It is the third naval vessel to be deployed to the area amid growing international tensions.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson said the deployment demonstrated the UK’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to ‘maintaining peace, security and prosperity’ in the region.

‘Until North Korea matches its words with concrete actions, the UK will continue working closely with partners and allies to keep up pressure and strictly enforce existing sanctions, ensuring not only regional security but that of the UK as well,’ he added.

Albion will be in the region to conduct multi-national training operations. Also deployed are frigates HMS Sutherland and HMS Argyll. Officials said the deployment of the three ships will mean the navy will have a vessel in the region for the first time since 2013 and will have an almost unbroken presence there this year.