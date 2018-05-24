Navy brings £850m missile system into service

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson was due today to announced the Sea Ceptor will be used to protect the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers based in Portsmouth. The powerful weapons have been developed and manufactured at a cost of £850m.

The Sea Ceptor missile firing from HMS Montrose

They will be carried by Type 23 frigates,with trials and test firing already having taken place.

Plymouth-based HMS Montrose became the third ship to test fire the system.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: ‘Sea Ceptor will protect our nation against the intensifying threats we face today and in the future, giving our ships a powerful shield against everything from supersonic missiles to enemy fighter jets.

‘Fitting our warships with this ground-breaking technology not only protects our navy but shows we are world leaders at sea.’