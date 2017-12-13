Navy in Year of Engineering

Have your say

THE ROYAL NAVY has announced its involvement in the National Year of Engineering.

The Second Sea Lord announced the Royal Navy’s intention to support the national celebration of the importance of engineering at an event held at HMS Sultan.

The base, regarded as the Royal Navy’s school of marine and air engineering training, was visited by students from the University of Technical College Portsmouth. The students got a hands-on glimpse into what the navy offers young engineers.

They also learnt about the service’s complex aircraft and marine engineering system.

The Year of Engineering 2018 is a cross-government campaign.

The year-long programme aims to raise the profile of engineering amongst seven to 16-year-olds.