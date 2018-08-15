New ‘pub at sea’ opens on HMS Queen Elizabeth before historic USA trip

SHE will be a piece of sovereign Britain floating on the Seven Seas – a small town in the middle of the ocean.

And what does every small British town need? A pub. Well that is exactly what the nation’s mightiest warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth now has.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier has opened its very own boozer just in time for her historic maiden voyage to the United States later this month.

Independent family brewer Wadworth stepped in to upgrade the site, giving a complete overhaul and a new name too – The Queen’s Head.

The pub is in the Senior Rates’ Mess and has its own hand-painted sign by Wadworth’s sign writers.

The boozer was installed as part of a full mess refurbishment project on the Portsmouth-based warship, supported by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Nuffield Trust, BAE Systems and the RN Rebalancing Lives funding.

The new mess will cater primarily for the Senior Rates on board ship and provides them with a dedicated area in which to relax and socialise while at sea.

Chris Welham, Wadworth chief executive, said: ‘We are delighted to finally see the bar come to life.

‘It has been a long time in the planning, well before the carrier was commissioned last year.

‘The mess looks really great and will provide a relaxing environment along with some fine beer for the team on board when they have some downtime.’

Warrant Officer Dave Garraghty is excited to have his first pint at the carrier’s boozer. He said: “The Queen’s Head is very much in keeping with the standards expected of the future fleet flagship and we look forward to becoming “the” venue for both our sailors and embarked forces to relax in throughout our time in commission.’

The pub stocks a range of ales and drinks. Among them includes Carrier Ale, brewed specially to mark the Queen’s commissioning of the warship in December.

For every bottle served in the bar, 5p will be donated to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will set sail from Portsmouth for her maiden trip to America later this month – almost a year to the day she first arrived in her home city.

Expected to last several months, the voyage will see the historic first landing of the F-35B stealth jet on the carrier’s huge flight deck.

This is anticipated to happen towards the end of September.

During the deployment the carrier will also visit New York for the first time.

At 280m long, she is the largest ship ever built for the Royal Navy. She will have a life span of 50 years and will tackle her first deployment in 2021.