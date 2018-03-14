New Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel named HMS Trent

Have your say

THE THIRD of the Royal Navy’s new five offshore patrol vessels has been named HMS Trent.

Cadets and dignitaries gathered at the Glasgow shipyard where she was built yesterday for the ceremony – which saw a bottle of locally-distilled gin smashed against her side.

The 90m warship will sail from Govan to Scotstoun this week to be fitted for sea trials.

She will be armed with a medium-calibre gun and a flight deck able to hold a Merlin helicopter.

Sir Simon Bollom, chief of materiel (ships) for Defence, Equipment and Support – the government’s procurement agency – said: ‘This is another welcome milestone in the delivery of the Royal Navy’s new offshore patrol vessel fleet.’

After sea trials, bosses say HMS Trent will enter operation later this year.