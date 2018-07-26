‘No change’ to frigate production plans, says MoD

THE Royal Navy will still have Type 31e frigates by 2023, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD has stated that it still plans to produce a series of new five new frigates for the Royal Navy, despite putting the scheme on ice due to ‘insufficient compliant bids’.

Some frigates were expected to come to Portsmouth, with shipbuilding projects taking place across the country.

But the process to build the new frigates will be restarted, with the goal of producing the frigates within the next five years.

An MoD spokesman said: ‘There have been no changes in our plans to procure a first batch of five new Type 31e frigates to grow our Royal Navy.

‘We still want the first ship delivered by 2023 and are confident that industry will meet the challenge of providing them for the price tag we've set.

‘This is an early contract in a wider procurement process, and we will incorporate the lessons learned and begin again as soon as possible so the programme can continue at pace.’