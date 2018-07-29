A CITY MP met with representatives from a charity working to support vulnerable or homeless ex-armed forces personnel.

In a bid to act on his his pledge to secure a ‘better deal’ for veterans across the city, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, paid a visit to a house managed by Alabare.

With a base in Gosport, the charity is the largest provider of supported accommodation for homeless veterans of working age outside London, with 120 beds across 27 homes.

After witnessing the work it does first-hand, Mr Morgan underlined the importance of charities like Alabare.

He said: ‘Our nation’s veterans are without doubt exceptional men and women who have loyally served their country, committed to excellence, duty, and public service.

‘Yet despite this, when choosing to finish their service in the military, veterans often find the transition back to civilian life fraught with uncertainty and extremely stressful.

‘Our country owes it to them to help them get back on their feet during times of difficulty. And certainly no veteran should ever be forced to sleep on our nation’s streets.’

The visit followed the letter Mr Morgan sent to defence secretary Gavin Williamson on Armed Forces Day, calling for more government support for veterans.

After meeting the MP, Andrew Lord, Alabare chief executive added: ‘It was a real pleasure to welcome the MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan to one of our Hampshire services.

‘Stephen was able to spend the afternoon hearing the stories of our service users and how Alabaré is helping them in their time of need upon leaving the forces.

‘Our service users also had the opportunity to pose questions to Stephen and discuss what more can be done to help Veterans make a successful transition in to civilian life.’

