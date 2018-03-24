PICTURES: Six of the best images of Portsmouth’s new D-Day Story

Have your say

WITH just days left until Portsmouth’s eagerly-awaited D-Day museum opens its doors after a £5m makeover, The News is sharing some of the best shots from inside the upgraded attraction.

Now named the D-Day Story, the Southsea venue has under-gone a major overhaul, creating new galleries and displaying scores of never-before-seen artefacts.

And to mark the occasion, The News was given a behind-the-scenes preview of the glittering new heritage hub.

Construction on the centre has taken several months. It is due to open on Good Friday.