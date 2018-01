From wind farms in the North Sea to the gleaming uniforms of a parade, these images show the reality of life for UK servicemen and women based around the globe.

We look back at some of the most memorable images captured by service and Ministry of Defence civilian photographers in 2017.

Sgt Ralph Merry - A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas from LXX Sqn based at RAF Brize Norton and two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft from No.II(AC) Sqn, RAF Lossiemouth, take part in a Flypast over Brussels, Belgium, to mark the NATO summit on May 25 2017

They show a wide variety of subjects, locations and includes service personnel, their friends and family and even members of the Royal family.

Cpl Tim Laurence - From the Royal International Air Tattoo held at RAF Fairford, July 2017 July. During a display rehearsal, The Red Arrows gave the opportunity for the pilots of the USAF Thunderbirds, to have a flight in the back seat of their Hawk T1 jets

Harland Quarrington - members of the armed forces look on during the Service of Dedication of The Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery left the noise and confines of London for equestrian and military training in the north Norfolk coast and the rural idyll of Bodney Camp

Sgt Rupert Frere - The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery's heart-stopping Musical Drive, in the show's Castle Arena. Soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery are thrilling audiences at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Sgt Jamie Peters - Relatives were invited to Weeton Barracks, near Blackpool to cheer personnel of the 2nd Battalion, The Duke of Lancasters Regiment, home after six months of deployments across three continents. The weather failed to live up to the celebratory mood and the parade took place in torrential rain

WO2 Daniel Harmer RLC - LCpl Yassen from the Band of the Rifles plays Last Post in 13 recognisable location around the UK. Here he is at Stonehenge

SAC Nicholas Egan RAF - Two Mk6 Chinooks crewed by 7 Sqn, based out of RAF Odiham, head out over North Sea wind farms during a low level insertion to retrieve a downed pilot during a rotary training exercise

LPhot Caroline Davies - HMS Ocean, the Royal Navys Fleet Flagship, returns to her base port of Devonport following a period of six-and-a-half months on operations