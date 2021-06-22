Pompey Women player reveals need for 'constant challenge' in joining Royal Navy Reserves as officer cadet
A POMPEY footballer has told how she is training to become a Royal Navy Reserve officer to feed her need for a ‘constant challenge’.
Jade Widdows is in her third season playing for Portsmouth FC – where she saw victory against Southampton in the Hampshire Cup Final in May.
Covid-19 has wrought disruption to the game but the 3-2 win on penalties gave Jade and her teammates a ‘great sense of pride’.
She also helped Pompey win the Portsmouth FA Cup on penalties against Moneyfields a fortnight later at Westleigh Park.
Now she will undertake a new challenge in the accelerated eight-week training course this summer as an officer cadet.
She said: ‘I want to be pushed to my full potential and I want the opportunities to grow and develop individually and professionally.
‘I hate the thought of ‘coasting’ along through life and need a constant challenge.’
On her footballing career in Covid times, she said: ‘Everything for us was suspended, no games or training so we have had very limited contact as a squad.
‘We've demonstrated our resilience, we have high expectations, and have fought hard to ensure we take something positive from what has been a difficult season for many.
On the win against Southampton, she said: ‘‘It brings a great sense of pride, to represent Pompey and keep the tradition going.
‘This is the club’s 12th consecutive Hampshire cup win so I would be disappointed if we were to end that long-standing record.
‘These are the moments we live for, and I want to make the most of every single opportunity I get to experience them.’
Tomorrow marks Reserves Day ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.