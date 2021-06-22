Jade Widdows is in her third season playing for Portsmouth FC – where she saw victory against Southampton in the Hampshire Cup Final in May.

Covid-19 has wrought disruption to the game but the 3-2 win on penalties gave Jade and her teammates a ‘great sense of pride’.

She also helped Pompey win the Portsmouth FA Cup on penalties against Moneyfields a fortnight later at Westleigh Park.

Jade Widdows, left. Picture: Jordan Hampton

Now she will undertake a new challenge in the accelerated eight-week training course this summer as an officer cadet.

She said: ‘I want to be pushed to my full potential and I want the opportunities to grow and develop individually and professionally.

‘I hate the thought of ‘coasting’ along through life and need a constant challenge.’

On her footballing career in Covid times, she said: ‘Everything for us was suspended, no games or training so we have had very limited contact as a squad.

‘We've demonstrated our resilience, we have high expectations, and have fought hard to ensure we take something positive from what has been a difficult season for many.

On the win against Southampton, she said: ‘‘It brings a great sense of pride, to represent Pompey and keep the tradition going.

‘This is the club’s 12th consecutive Hampshire cup win so I would be disappointed if we were to end that long-standing record.

‘These are the moments we live for, and I want to make the most of every single opportunity I get to experience them.’

Tomorrow marks Reserves Day ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

