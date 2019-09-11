Portsmouth firm's drone boats are 'the future' of naval warfare

NEW technology developed in Portsmouth could allow boats to be controlled remotely by the Royal Navy to identify mines and collect intel on enemy ships.

A new system called MAST-13, developed by BAE Systems in Portsmouth, means boats can be deployed without any personnel on board.

The Royal Navy is trialling unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) which could be used to protect their warships. Picture: Julian Hickman / Blue Harbour Creative Media

The technology allows vessels to reach a top speed of 45 knots (52mph), operating for up to 10 days at ‘patrol speed’ – and can be switched back to manual at the press of a button.

Work to develop this system began in 2015, with BAE spending £5m on the project.

BAE’s chief technologist Mike Woods said: ‘This technology represents a huge step forward in the interaction between human and machine, combining sophisticated autonomous technology with human capabilities to overcome many of the challenges faced in difficult conditions at sea.

‘The boat keeps sailors out of harm’s way whilst allowing them to respond to the increasingly varied, often unpredictable scenarios they face every day, and aids faster decision making in complex and ambiguous situations.’

BAE now hopes to integrate the system with existing combat management systems, before further trials and weapons testing.

The boat will be operated by two people in the main warship’s operations room – with one person steering the boat, the other operating the weapons.

‘This is absolutely the future of naval warfare,’ Mr Woods added.

‘We saw what was happening in other sectors with UAVs and driverless cars, and knew that would eventually hit the maritime industry as well.’

At the Defence and Security Equipment International conference in London, the system was put through its paces, as a PAC24 RIB was remotely controlled to feed information back to HMS Argyll.

Through the NavyX programme, it is hoped that the boats will replace one of the two current PAC24s used by the Type 23 frigates, with initial evaluations planned for March 2020.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said: ‘I am extremely excited about the technology developed for MAST-13 and its potential to enhance naval capability.

‘I look forward to seeing the further developments in sensor and countermeasure technologies that this could enable, and the increased reach and lethality this will bring to our ships.’