Portsmouth frigate escorts Russian warship through English Channel

HMS St Albans (background) with the Russian frigate Yaroslav Mudry Picture: PO Lee Blease
HMS St Albans (background) with the Russian frigate Yaroslav Mudry Picture: PO Lee Blease
An exercise involving Hampshire emergency services has been held on board HMS Queen Elizabeth at HMNB Portsmouth. Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, Hampshire Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Portsmouth Naval Bases Emergency Response Team (ERT) were put through their paces on board the Royal Navys brand new aircraft carrier. The ship put together a realistic harbour fire exercise with training smoke and mock casualties to test their agencies in their response and in working together to combat an emergency on an extremely unfamiliar environment.

IN PICTURES: The first major emergency training exercise on HMS Queen Elizabeth

0
Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH Royal Navy frigate from Portsmouth is escorting a Russian warship through the English Channel and Dover Strait.

The Type 23 frigate HMS St Albans is escorting the Yaroslav Mudry (named after Yaroslav the Wise from Ukraine) round the UK coastline.

HMS St Albans is the current Fleet Ready Escort – and is therefore charged with protecting UK waters.

The navy was reacting to the Russian warship sailing close to the UK coastline.

HMS St Albans equipped with a Merlin helicopter from 829 Naval Air Squadron, as well as state-of-the-art radar.

Commander John Cromie, Commanding Officer of HMS St Albans, said: ‘As the Royal Navy’s high readiness unit in UK waters, we are the first responders to any potential incursion into UK waters and are highly trained in this role.

‘Our activation today in response to the passage of a Russian warship close to the UK resulted in a cordial interaction between professional sailors based on the recognised conventions at sea.

‘We are always standing ready, as is the rest of the fleet, to defend UK waters and UK sovereignty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.’