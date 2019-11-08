THIRTY-EIGHT names have been added to an enlarged school war memorial that will be revealed on Monday and ensure that those who perished in the Second World War are not forgotten.

The Second World War memorial at Portsmouth Grammar School’s library was unveiled 70 years ago, bearing the name of 103 pupils.

The wartime Commander in Chief, Portsmouth, Sir William James did the honours. In his address he said that’“it was with humble hearts that they recognised the debt they owed to those young men who had lit a lamp which would never go out as long as the school endured.’

Grammar school historian John Sadden said: ‘The names of 103 former pupils were commemorated and a Book of Remembrance compiled and put on permanent display in the library. But, as the years passed, a few additional names came to light and were added. One survivor was quietly removed.

‘Until recently the number of former pupils thought to have died was 110 but, following a research project, an additional 38 have been identified, including two civilians. This presented the school with a problem - the memorial was full up.’

With the help of former pupils – the Old Portmuthian Club - two additional wings were crafted in the style of the original and a signwriter added the names of the forgotten men in gold leaf, with space left for future identifications. A new Book of Remembrance was also printed and bound with assistance from the Club.

Mr Sadden said: ‘Every year the school’s Act of Remembrance takes place in the school playground with a pupil bugler on the roof playing the last post, followed by wreath laying at the school’s war memorials. This year,

the new memorial extensions and Book of Remembrance will be unveiled and the lost men will take their proud place in gold leaf and on the printed page, alongside their fellow pupils and comrades in arms.’

If any relative or friend of any casualties would like to attend on the morning of Monday, November 11, call 023 9268 1391.

The 38 former pupils who are to be added are:

Albert Abraham, Shirley Apthorp, Andrew Armour, Edwin Bond, Francis

Burlton, Terence Carothers, Ronald Cole, John Colt, Leslie Ellis, Richard Evans,

Alan Farlam, Victor Farrow, William Hale, Claude Hart, Emmanuel Hartstein,

Solly Hooker, Charles Hutchins, Kenneth Jeffery, Reginald Jenkyns, Martin

Lawrey, Francis Mortimer, Peter Panteny, Louis Parker, Norman Parker,

Joseph Pearce, Edward Pipe, Robert Pratt, Richard Ray, Arthur Roberton,

Charles Robinson, John Rock, Colin Rundell, Paul Stewart, Charles Tripp,

Timothy Tunnicliffe, David Wedderburn, John Wilkins, Stephen Wilkins.