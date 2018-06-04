Portsmouth mariners warned of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s latest departure

MARINERS in Portsmouth are being warned that the Royal Navy’s biggest-ever warship could leave the city tomorrow evening.

A notice sent out by the Queen’s Harbour Master has earmarked 5.20pm as a potential time for HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave.

Previous notices have not always been a cast-iron guarantee of the 65,000-tonne vessel’s voyage to sea, with poor weather or other factors capable of postponing any trip in the 11th hour.

The Royal Navy has also not confirmed tomorrow will be the day, insisting any official notice will be made on the day on its social media channels.

However, when the aircraft carrier does leave, she is due to remain at sea for several weeks ahead of her deployment to America later this year.