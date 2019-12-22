LONELY veterans worried about being isolated over the festive season are being invited to a Christmas Day celebration by a military support group.

Southsea-based All Call Signs will be throwing open its doors on December 25 to brighten the festive period up for the city’s military heroes.

The organisation’s founders, former soldiers Stephen James and Dan Arnold, will be giving up their time to run a community event at their base in Albert Road, Southsea.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the occasion will be a chance for veterans or military personnel, who may be struggling with mental health issues, to unwind and enjoy Christmas nibbles and games.

Stephen, who served in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, said Christmas could be a difficult time for those with post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental health issues.

‘Speaking to our veterans there is a lot of anxiety and worry about being isolated and alone,’ he said. ‘It’s a difficult time when you’re in the best of moods but when you’re in feeling low it’s even more difficult.

‘There’s a reason that suicide rates go up over December and January.

‘When you’re depressed, all the forced joviality and Christmas cheer can be hard to deal with. Everyone is happy and excited and you’re not able to feel it can alienate people even further.

‘What we’re doing is getting them to enjoy themselves but more importantly get out of their own heads for a bit.’

READ MORE: Punk band furious at how veterans are treated release song for All Call Signs

The team from All Call Signs have already staged a similar Christmas party for veterans earlier this month, which Stephen said was ‘hugely successful’.

‘It got people all around the table talking and opening up – the guys who joined us really enjoyed it,’ he added.

That meal was at the Wine Vaults, also in Albert Road.

Martyn Hutton, the establishment’s manager, was proud to back it and was worried about how veterans had become more ‘disconnected from society’ in recent years.

‘All Call Signs is a breath of fresh air, offering support of all types to bridge the gap that is becoming wider and wider,’ Martyn added.

‘They are taking care of our heroes to ensure that isolation and mental health issues are tackled head on not shying away from this ever-increasing issue that must be addressed for the welfare of these ex-servicemen and women.’

For more details about All Call Signs, see: allcallsigns.org