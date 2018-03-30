Portsmouth MP condemns Russia’s involvement in Syrian civil war

RUSSIA’S actions in Syria are continuing to destabilise the country and cost innocent lives, an MP has said.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, hit out at Moscow’s involvement in the civil war in Syria, which is now approaching its eighth year.

Ms Mordaunt, who is Britain’s foreign development secretary, said the Kremlin’s backing of a regime led by President Assad was preventing humanitarian aid reaching the war-torn country.

Speaking in parliament, she said: ‘This year has seen little easing of the suffering of the Syrian population.

‘The regime and its backers continue their devastating attacks on civilians, hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, despite the best efforts of the international community. Even where hospitals’ co-ordinates have been passed to the Russians by the UN, they have not been spared from attack.

‘Humanitarians, health workers and first responders all report their deliberate targeting by the regime and its backers. It is sickening that over 167 White Helmet volunteers have lost their lives as they try to rescue survivors as a result of being deliberately targeted by pro-regime forces in double-tap strikes.’

Since the war began, the UK has committed £2.46bn to Syria, its largest contribution to any humanitarian crisis, Ms Mordaunt added.