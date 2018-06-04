Portsmouth MP questions MoD over military recruitment

Have your say

A CITY MP questioned the Ministry of Defence on the subject of armed forces recruitment.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, jointly led the session of the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

It comes after a new report from the National Audit Office highlighted the number of current full-time military personnel in the armed forces is 5.7 per cent less than the existing requirement.

The figure is the largest gap in a decade.

Mr Morgan called the number ‘dangerously low’. He said: ‘If we’re to respond to complex modern threats we must attract and retain the very best. It was helpful to hear how the department plans to achieve this.

‘On behalf of military families in Portsmouth and for the sake of our national security, it’s important we get to the bottom of why targets are not being met.

‘The PAC will consider the evidence given today and make recommendations.’