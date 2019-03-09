CAMPAIGNERS fighting to drive down the number of military heroes taking their own lives are demanding MPs debate the issue in the House of Commons.

Portsmouth-based armed forces charity All Call Signs have joined with city MP Stephen Morgan in a bid to stage the parliamentary discussion.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, speaking in the House of Commons. He is urging the government to stage a parliamentary debate in the House of Commons discussing veteran suicide rates. Photo: House of Commons

It comes after The News revealed the shocking number of veterans taking their own lives following their service in Britain’s armed forces.

So far at least 75 service personnel are known to have taken their lives during 2018.

However, despite the number of troops killing themselves, the UK still does not force coroners to officially record veteran suicide rates – something which mental health charities and military organisations say could be key in helping to identify problem areas and prevent more deaths.

Following The News’s campaign last year, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) agreed to make a change and said it would approach the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), urging the department to record veteran suicide numbers.

Retired soldier Stephen James, right, has welcomed the calls to stage a debate. He is pictured with fellow soldier Daniel Arnold who he set up military support network All Call Signs with. Photo: Ian Hargreaves (180824-1army)

However, last month this paper revealed how squabbling between the MoJ and MoD led to a collapse in this bid – with officials within the justice department claiming the plans were ‘not feasible’.

The comments sparked uproar within the military community, which led to Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan deciding to call on an official parliamentary debate on the crisis.

He was ‘disgusted’ by the latest revelation and said: ‘It is morally repugnant that once these people face hardship as a result of their career, the government cuts them loose and refuses to provide support.

‘Without a quantifiable record, it will be harder to make progress and address this serious issue. No other sector loses an ex-employee every seven days.

‘The job demands so much from these brave people, we must be there for them on their return.’

Veteran soldier Stephen James, who is the co-founder of All Call Signs – which was set up after the death of special forces hero Danny Johnston in May – said MPs needed to discuss the issue.

Mr James said: ‘We fully believed that coroners recording veteran suicides was a done deal until The News’s investigation revealed that, after months, we're no further along.

‘A halls debate is a chance for the veteran community to present the true data on suicides to people who can push change.

‘This data is the first domino that needs to fall in order to justify veteran welfare reform.

‘It could save lives.’

The call for a debate has been backed by shadow defence secretary, Nia Griffith.

The Labour chief said: ‘While the vast majority of veterans do not experience mental health conditions, it is essential that we provide support to those who need it.

‘Unfortunately, our mental health services have never been under more pressure. Government ministers must ensure that no veteran is left in a position where they cannot access services that they need and are entitled to.’

No date has formally been agreed for any such debate.

However, Mr Morgan vowed he would continue to press the issue.