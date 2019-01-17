Portsmouth reservists could be called for a year of service from next month amid no-deal Brexit fears

MILITARY reservists from Portsmouth could be called up for a year of active service under emergency plan by the government to cope with a no-deal Brexit.

The order, published this morning, would allow Whitehall to place reserve units on active service for a year from February 10.

Soldiers from 4th Battalion, Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment taking part in an exercise in Denmark in September. Picture: Corporal Ben Beale

It comes just weeks after defence secretary Gavin Williamson said 3,500 soldiers and reservists would be ‘held at readiness’ to help in the event Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

Announcing the move mobilise Britain’s reserve soldiers, defence minister Mark Lancaster said: ‘Reserve forces will be on standby to deliver a range of defence outputs such as: reinforcement of regular sub-units, liaison officer roles and the provision of specialist skills.

‘A particularly important role may be the planned reinforcement of regional points of command, to enable their 24/7 operation and resilience.

‘We would also expect Reserves to be drawn upon to support the implementation of contingency plans developed by Other Government Departments.”

‘It is staggering that soldiers are being put on standby because of the risk of a constitutional crisis of the government’s own making.

‘A ‘no deal’ scenario should be ruled out immediately by the Prime Minister, to avoid this chaos. There is absolutely no parliamentary support for this.

‘She should take her deal to the public, and agree to a people’s vote which includes the option of remaining in the EU and avoiding the need for soldiers on the streets.’

Reservists will make up around 10 per cent of the 3,500 military personnel held at readiness ahead of the scheduled Brexit date on March 29.

Portsmouth is a hub of reserve bases with army units based in Cosham and Hilsea, and a Royal Navy reserve unit located on Whale Island.

The order, made under section 56 (1B) of the Reserve Forces Act 1996, will be in place from next month until February 9, 2020.

Under the Reserve Forces Act, the defence secretary can call on members of a reserve force to assist on operations outside the UK or ‘anywhere in the world’ if it is ‘necessary or desirable’.

Section 56 (1B) states that this can be done ‘for the alleviation of distress or the preservation of life or property in time of disaster or apprehended disaster’.

It is understood the order is not in response to any particular concern, and that the Ministry of Defence has not received any request for troops to be used by any other government departments in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the official announcement has been met with condemnation.

Labour MP Ian Murray said calling up reservists ‘shows just how serious the threat of a no-deal Brexit is’.

‘It is staggering that soldiers are being put on standby because of the risk of a constitutional crisis of the government's own making,’ he said.

‘A no-deal scenario should be ruled out immediately by the Prime Minister, to avoid this chaos. There is absolutely no parliamentary support for this.

‘She should take her deal to the public, and agree to a People's Vote which includes the option of remaining in the EU and avoiding the need for soldiers on the streets.’

Liberal Democrat armed forces spokesman Jamie Stone said the Tories have ‘made such a mess of Brexit’ that ‘even soldiers are being put on standby’.

‘It is outrageous. What kind of message to the country is this? It does nothing to alleviate the worry and uncertainty people feel,’ he said.