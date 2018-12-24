Portsmouth Royal Navy minehunter is back in the water after four-month overhaul

HMS Chiddingfold is afloat again after undergoing more than four months of maintenance at Portsmouth Naval Base.

The ship has had an average of 60 BAE Systems engineers working on her every day as she underwent extensive blasting to prepare her for repainting.

Upgrades were also made to her galley, firefighting equipment and electrical systems.

Before returning for maintenance, the Hunt Class minesweeper had spent more than three years in the Gulf of Bahrain.

Commodore Jim Higham, Portsmouth Naval Base Commander, said: ‘I am so proud of our Team Portsmouth ethos of working with all industry partners, which really is imperative to the fleet and our operational needs.

‘Congratulations to BAE Systems and everyone in Team Portsmouth in delivering on our promises to load HMS Chiddingfold out of the ship hall on time.’

BAE Systems provides maintenance and support for all six of the navy’s Hunt Class minesweepers, as well as vessels across the fleet.

The completion of the recent maintenance work marks the launch of the inaugural BAE Systems and Royal Navy joint-working program.

BAE Systems has completed 26 maintenance projects on Royal Navy ships in Portsmouth and overseas in 2018.

Jon Pearon, BAE Systems’ Warship Support Director, said: ‘HMS Chiddingfold moving out of the ship hall is another great delivery milestone, but the work certainly doesn’t end here.

‘We have a busy Christmas period across the naval base, not least working on the aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

‘We’re also preparing for the first quarter of 2019, which is looking like it will be the busiest period the yard has seen in 10 years.’

Upkeep on HMS Chiddingfold will continue in the naval base until her return to the fleet in April 2019.