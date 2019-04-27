Portsmouth’s Royal Navy ships give a manoeuvre masterclass in annual exercise

LINED up two-by-two, glistening in the spring sunshine, a fleet of Royal Navy ships sailed out of Portsmouth Harbour and into the Solent.

In perfect formation, the ships dash out past the Solent forts, performing manoeuvre after manoeuvre in flawless sync.

The Squadex in the Solent 'Picture: Royal Navy

This has been rehearsed and practised many times, but to watch the ships’ drill out on the water is an incredible spectacle.

On board the vessels are the future drivers and navigators of our navy’s frigates and destroyers – the next generation of sailors

This week saw the Royal Navy host an exercise in the Solent for its P2000 Squadron – a fleet of 14 patrol vessels that primarily trains officer cadets and midshipmen.

The exercise saw the vessels perform a series of formations and manoeuvres that will be used when they head out on deployment.

Some of the 14 ships of the P2000 squadron on exercise in the Solent, giving them the chance to practise manoeuvres, formations and seamanship skills.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Each of the Archer-class ships, which were docked at Portsmouth Naval Base, has a crew of just six people – plus a small handful of students.

These crew members learn how to drive, navigate and maintain a ship, before heading off for further training.

As the fleet sailed out of Portsmouth Harbour, it was HMS Puncher that led the charge.

The commanding officer of the ship, Lt Sam Stallard, joined the navy in 2014.

Lieutenant Sam Stallard and Petty Officer Anthony McKenna on HMS Puncher'Picture: Habibur Rahman

He says that exercises like this one are the perfect practical training for aspiring ship drivers and navigators, giving them all the skills they will need for the rest of their naval career.

Speaking after the exercise, Lt Stallard said: ‘To have this many ships doing these manoeuvres doesn’t happen anywhere else, so it’s a great opportunity for everyone involved.

‘We did a number of wheels and turns, with everyone following us and our work.

‘In reality, there would be a carrier in the middle of the manoeuvre, with us helping to move her in the water – it’s great practice for real life situations.’

The squadron headed out from Portsmouth Harbour, then east towards the Isle of Wight.

Following a series of manoeuvres, the fleet then went back past Gosport and towards Southampton, before heading back to base.

Along the way, the squadron also navigated past sailing boats and even greeted the US Coastguard.

Reflecting on the achievements of his ship’s company, Lt Stallard said: ‘The team did really well.

‘You can tell how well an exercise has gone just by how it looks – and how much the commanding officer has shouted at his crew.

‘I only raised my voice once and it looked pretty great from where I was sat, so every crew involved performed brilliantly.’

The manoeuvres performed yesterday are drilled frequently, with Lt Stallard saying that the ship’s company goes through them whenever they get the chance to.

But to have all of the ships taking part in a single exercise is exceptionally rare, often only happening once a year.

As the ship at the front of the formation, the crew of HMS Puncher had the best seats in the house – but this also placed a lot of responsibility on their shoulders.

Lt Stallard said: ‘As the lead division ship, everyone is taking station from you, and is depending on you for it to all go smoothly.

‘On these ships you can be a bit more relaxed with your crew, but it’s crucial that everybody works as a team and doesn’t slack off.’

Overseeing the entire exercise was squadron leader, Commander Milly Ingham.

With almost 20 years of naval experience, she will watch these new trainees grow and improve, before advancing in their careers.

She said: ‘This is a great exercise because in the future these commanding officers will need to know these manoeuvres.

‘The basic skills like this will be really important and the exercise provides a solid baseline for the years to come.’

To Cdr Ingham, the exercise and additional training that these sailors receive while under her wing is all about preparing them for a future in the Royal Navy.

Later this year, some of the current commanding officers will be heading off to serve on other ships, or to dive into further naval training.

Cdr Ingham said: ‘I’m certainly impressed with the crews and the ideas they come up with.

‘The main role of these ships is training – so we have a lot of people come through from Dartmouth and HMS Collingwood.

‘With such a small ship’s company, everyone takes on far more responsibility than they would on a larger ship – and everyone gets stuck in with it all.

‘It’s an early command opportunity and these officers will one day find themselves driving a frigate or destroyer instead.’

The crews of the P2000 Squadron were supported on the exercise by a handful of students, who carried out cleaning and catering duties, as well as learning from their superiors.

Lt Stallard praised the hard work and determination to learn that was shown by the youngsters on board HMS Puncher.

He said: ‘One of the best things we can do is facilitate further naval training.

‘The students work really hard and did a great job while we were out on the exercise.’