DESTROYER HMS Duncan has joined two huge Nimitz-class US warships in an international flotilla to carry out joint exercises in the Mediterranean.

The Portsmouth-based Type 45 sailed alongside 200,000 tonnes of naval might as she slipped into the USS John C Stennis and USS Abraham Lincoln carrier battle groups off the coast of Malta.

HMS Duncan behind the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the Mediterranean this week Picture: US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant G. Grady

In doing so the ship’s company have been honing skills needed to work with Britain’s new Queen Elizabeth-class flagships – HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

Duncan is one of six Type 45 destroyers built to defend a task group from air attack as well as to guide jet fighters and bombers on to targets.