Portsmouth SBS hero Ant Middleton celebrates topping The Times best-seller list

A FORMER special forces operator from Portsmouth has told of his delight after his autobiography topped a prestigious chart.

Ant Middleton, who grew up in Waterlooville and went to Portsmouth Grammar School, has topped The Sunday Times’ best-seller list with his book, First Man In.

The book chronicles his life from boyhood to soldier, revealing what life operating in the world’s most elite special forces was like.

Reacting to the news, Ant tweeted: In response to this news, ‘Thank you all so much for your overwhelming response to my book! It’s been a whirlwind of a week and to add “No.1 Sunday Times best selling author” to my CV is an amazing achievement which we have accomplished together.’

Afghanistan veteran Ant served with the Special Boat Service – the sister unit of the SAS – as well as the Royal Marines and 9 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers.

He is known for his role as the chief instructor in Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.