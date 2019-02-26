PORTSMOUTH has strengthened its hand to be named as a key maintenance hub for the Royal Navy’s new breed of warships following a meeting between politicians.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, met with defence procurement minister Stuart Andrew to discuss what plans the Ministry of Defence had for the city.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, right, with Stuart Andrew, defence procurement minister, during their meeting in Whitehall.

Among the key issues thrashed out at the summit in Whitehall included a proposal to construct a new, mega dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Base capable of housing the Royal Navy’s new breed Queen Elizabeth-class of aircraft carriers.

Mr Morgan said: ‘The dry dock would be worth at least £1bn to Portsmouth’s economy, it would generate over 100 jobs and would put Portsmouth on the map as being home to one of Europe’s largest dry dock facilities.

‘In today’s meeting with the minister, I made It clear that Portsmouth would be the ideal home for such a development.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth frigate conducts dangerous training with navy submarine

Mr Andrew could give no further detail about the plan, which are currently being assessed by engineers.

However, Mr Morgan took the opportunity to lobby to Tory minister, urging him to consider the city as a key maintenance site for the new Type 26 frigates.

The state-of-the-art warships will all be based in Plymouth. However, the MoD is still looking to finalise where they will be repaired and maintained – with Portsmouth hotly tipped as a favourite by sources within Whitehall.

READ MORE: Calls made to fit more Phalanx guns to Royal Navy’s two aircraft carrier to provide ‘extra insurance’ in war zones

The pair of MPs also discussed the development of the Senior Service’s latest batch of general purpose frigates, the Type 31e.

The vessels will be in addition to the Type 26s and would be a replacement to the ageing Type 23 frigates currently in operation.

The minister stressed the contract for the new warships would be awarded by December.

However, there has been no word yet on where they will be based. Nor has construction begun on the warships.

Mr Morgan said there had been ‘a distinct lack of clarity’ over the project and criticised the government’s handling of the scheme.

‘The Ministry of Defence must ensure that costs and timings are kept under control,’ he said following his meeting. ‘Sadly the department’s equipment plan is unaffordable and several projects are delayed.

‘The National Audit Office has already found that the MoD’s 10-year plan to provide the armed forces with the equipment needed for the years to 2028 is not realistic and could potentially face a funding shortfall of £14.8bn.

‘It was reassuring to hear the Minister today say that the contract would be awarded by December 2019.’