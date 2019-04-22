AN ARMY of D-Day ‘ambassadors’ is being sought to help guide veterans and visitors around Portsmouth this summer.

Portsmouth City Council has launched the mobilisation plea as efforts to organise the 75th anniversary commemoration event of the invasion, this June, intensify.

The city’s June 5 event is going to be Britain’s national focus and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, including members of the royal family.

On top of this, Portsmouth is staging five days of events right across the city for people to enjoy.

Now, the council is looking for volunteers to help keep things running smoothly.

A spokeswoman from the authority said: ‘We're looking for D-Day volunteers to be our ambassadors and help with all the expected veteran and visitors - providing up to date information and guiding the public to events.

‘Each and every volunteer is proud and passionate about their city, giving visitors a warm welcome and assistance to enjoy the event to maximum effect.’

Roles on the team include becoming guides to direct public at ferry ports, bus and train stations, supporting the D Day 75 on Southsea Common and at the D Day Stone and guides based on the seafront and at key transport routes.

Volunteers are needed for four-hour slots between 8am and 12, 12 and 4pm and 4pm and 8pm from June 5 to June 9.

To apply, please visit theddaystory.com and search ‘jobs/volunteering’. Applications must be completed by May 23..